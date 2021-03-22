West Virginia falls short on comeback bid against Syracuse

WOAY – With 2:23 left in the game, Syracuse’s Quincy Guerrier dunked to give the Orange a 70-59 lead over West Virginia.

Often down but never out, the Mountaineers quickly mounted a 13-4 run to make the score 74-72 Syracuse, with just five seconds on the clock.

However, the Mountaineers’ late-game magic ran out. Buddy Boeheim made a free-throw, Deuce McBride travelled with two seconds left, and the Orange hung on to win 75-72 and advance to the Sweet 16.

The Mountaineers finish the season with a 19-10 record.

Syracuse led by as many as 14 points in the first half, making 7 three-pointers in the first 20 minutes. West Virginia started to come alive towards the end of the first half, lowering the deficit to 35-29 by the break.

In the second half, Sean McNeil exploded with 5 three-pointers to ignite a West Virginia comeback. His fourth, with 9:47 left, gave the Mountaineers their first lead of the game.

That lead wouldn’t last long, however. Syracuse would go on a 17-7 run to take their 11-point lead with 2:23 left.

The Orange made 14 threes as a team, with Boeheim scoring 25. They advance to face the winner of Rutgers and Houston.