West Virginia experiences 6.1% wage growth in 2022

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – According to ADP National Employment Report’s Pay Insights for December 2022, West Virginia’s year-over-year change in annual pay saw a 6.1% wage growth with a median annual salary of $47,900.

Nationwide, the year-over-year change in annual pay was 7.3% and the median annual pay was $56,700.

The largest pay increases included Young workers (ages 16-24) who experienced a 14.1% wage growth, Workers in the leisure and hospitality industry with a 10.1% increase, and workers who switched jobs in the last year with a 15.2% growth since 2021.

