West Virginia DMV launches new REAL ID Headstart digital service

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced today that residents have a new, convenient option for getting IDs before the federal deadline on May 3, 2023. The REAL ID Headstart service will allow applicants to verify their identity, upload required documents, and schedule appointments to obtain their REAL ID. The REAL ID service is available now on dmv.wv.gov.

West Virginia is one of the few states to offer the pre-enrollment service. While the federal REAL ID Headstart service requires applicants to submit documents in person for verification, amendments to this rule are in progress. Once revisions are in place, the DMV aims to enhance REAL ID Headstart to support digital services that require no in-person office visits.

