West Virginia Division of Highways work to repair flood damage in Fayette and Kanawha Counties

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews are working to open roads, clear mudslides, repair drainage structures, and help flood-damaged areas recover following excessive rainfall on Monday. The excessive rainfall resulted in Governor Jim Justice declaring a State of Emergency for Fayette and Kanawha Counties.

This morning, flooding resulted in a bridge washout on Carbon Dale Road. WVDOH crews were removing debris from the area and beginning work on a temporary bridge to provide access to the families, as it is the only way in or out.

Crews working on West Virginia 16 were able to get a lane open for emergency vehicles. Crews continued working until dark, with the road still blocked. At night, crew leaders determined it was unsafe to continue, and teams resumed working at daylight.

Crews were also on the ground at Scrabble Creek Road, near Gauley Bridge, working to assess the extent of significant damages and begin repairs. In Kanawha County, Campbell’s Creek, Hughes Creek, and Kelley’s Creek were among the hardest hit areas. WVDOH crews are cleaning ditches, drains, and pipes in these areas. Additionally, maintenance personnel are gathering information and doing assessments for more extensive repairs.

Related