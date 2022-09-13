West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance announces 7 additional Virtual Access Sites

Huntington, WV (WOAY) – The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDA) announce the opening of seven additional Virtual Access Sites (VAS) statewide, including Beckley and Summersville. Virtual Access Sites provide veterans with access to the resources they need to meet virtually with VARO staff.

Locations will provide individuals with a comfortable, private space to conduct meetings with Veteran’s Affairs representatives on a secure network. Additionally, sites will offer help to those that VAS will allow WVDA to further reach veterans in underserved areas without access to internet service or regional offices.

Veterans and Claimants can visit the WVDA benefits offices between 8:30 am and 3:30 pm at the following locations to directly connect to VARO staff.

Location Address Beckley 109 Randolph St, Beckley, WV 25801 Charleston 300 Technology Drive, Suite 201, South Charleston, WV 25309 Clarksburg 153 West Main St, Clarksburg, WV 26301 Lewisburg 30 Red Oaks Shopping Center, Ronceverte, WV 24970 Logan 120 Nick Savas Drive, Logan, WV 25601 Martinsburg 115 Aikens Center, Suite 16, Martinsburg, WV 25404 Parkersburg 1824 Murdoch Ave, Suite F101, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Spencer 216 Market St, Suite 301, Spencer, WV 25276 Summersville 848 Northside Dr, Summersville, WV 26651 Teays Valley 3772 Teays Valley Rd, Suite, B, Hurricane, WV 25526 Wheeling 1082 East Bethlehem Blvd, Wheeling, WV 26003

Related