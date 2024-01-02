West Virginia Department of Agriculture accepting applications for 2024 Specialty Crop Block grant program

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is accepting applications for the 2024 Specialty Crop Block grant program.

Applicants will submit proposals to reinforce and expand the state’s agricultural economy.

Awarded funds will enhance the mountain state’s production, processing, and consumption of specialty crops.

Recipients will have two years to plan, implement, and collect information on their project.

The application deadline is January 31.

For more information about the program and access to the application, you can visit agriculture.wv.gov.

