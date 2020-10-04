West Virginia defeats Baylor 27-21 in double-overtime thriller

WOAY – After falling to Oklahoma State in their conference opener last week, West Virginia took down Baylor in double-overtime to improve to 2-1.

In the second overtime, sophomore Tykee Smith intercepted Charlie Brewer’s pass in the end zone, managing to get one foot in bounds. Four plays later, junior Leddie Brown scored from three yards out to win the game 27-21.

Brown finished with a hard-earned 93 yards and two touchdowns, including that game-winner.

“I think we really showed that we have some grit,” said Brown. “We pulled out a tough win.”

Last week, head coach Neal Brown said the Mountaineers beat themselves with penalties and turnovers. They still have some cleaning up to do in those areas. They committed 12 penalties and fourth-year junior quarterback Jarrett Doege threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

But when the offense played sloppily, the defense picked up the slack. The unit, led by linebacker Tony Fields II and defensive tackle Darius Stills, intercepted two passes and preventing Baylor from capitalizing on prime field position.

Next, West Virginia has a bye week before hosting Kansas on October 17th. For the first time this season, fans will be allowed in Milan-Puskar Stadium. It will be filled at 25 percent capacity.