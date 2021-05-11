West Virginia Carnival returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Carnival is finally getting to open back up after not being in operation since October of 2019, and they have just landed on Eisenhower in Beckley. They will be open Thursday night at 6 PM and will be there through the 23rd. They offer daily specials for $25 that comes with an armband to have access to all the rides and games, and you can find $5 coupons all over town. And everyone is excited for the carnival to be back up and running.

“We are absolutely ecstatic. Now we have a way to make a living. We do this all over West Virginia, my family has been in WV since 1941, and my kids are fifth generation of doing this in the state of West Virginia.”

Everything is sanitized daily, they will be keeping track of the number of people coming into the carnival at once, and face masks are encouraged for a safe and fun experience for everyone.

