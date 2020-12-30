West Virginia bounces back with dominant win over Northeastern

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – In the team’s first action since losing to Kansas, West Virginia bounced back with a 73-51 victory over Northeastern.

Tuesday afternoon’s contest was not a wire-to-wire blowout, as the Mountaineers led 34-31 early in the second half. But as the game wore on, West Virginia’s inside dominance led to carried them to an easy finish. The Mountaineers outscored the Grizzlies 50-20 inside the paint on the game.

Derek Culver led the team with 18 points, while Oscar Tshiebwe added 12 points and 15 rebounds. That duo combined for just 11 points against Kansas.

Next up, the Mountaineers tip-off the new year with a road trip to Oklahoma. They’ll face the Sooners on January 2nd and the Cowboys on January 4th.