West Virginia bounces back with 80-71 win over Georgetown

WOAY – In a Sunday afternoon game in the nation’s capital, Miles McBride was monumental in West Virginia’s 80-71 win over Georgetown.

The sophomore finished with 17 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and four steals.

“We’re a great team,” said McBride. “We love each other, we support one another, so when one guy makes shot, it’s like we’re all making a shot.”

McBride gave his teammates plenty of opportunities to make shots in transition. On one sequence in the second half, he intercepted a pass on defense, drove down the court, and tossed a perfect lob to Emmit Matthews Jr. for the alley-oop. That was part of a 10-0 run that saw the Mountaineers seize their first lead since the first half.

After a tough loss to No. 1 Gonzaga on Wednesday, head coach Bob Huggins criticized the team’s effort on defense and ball movement on offense. The Mountaineers responded by forcing 15 turnovers and scoring 21 points off of those opportunities.

Derek Culver added 14 points and 9 boards after sitting out for much of the first half due to foul trouble.

Next up, West Virginia returns home to face Robert Morris on Wednesday.