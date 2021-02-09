West Virginia-Baylor games postponed

WOAY – The now-14th ranked Mountaineers men’s basketball team was supposed to face No. 2 Baylor in back to back games on February 15th and 18th. Now both of those contests have been postponed due to the Bears not meeting the Big 12’s COVID-19 thresholds.

According to a press release, both schools are currently working on rescheduling. In the more immediate future, West Virginia takes on No. 7 Texas Tech on Tuesday night. In the teams’ last meeting, the Mountaineers pulled off a dramatic 88-87 win, in which Deuce McBride scored 24 points.

In other West Virginia basketball news, McBride was named the Big 12’s player of the week after scoring a career-high 31 points against Kansas.