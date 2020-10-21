West Virginia American Water Implements 2020 CARES Act Funded Utility Assistance Program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announced today that its water and wastewater customers may be eligible for a one-time assistance grant to cover utility costs during the period of March 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 as a result of COVID-19 impacts. West Virginia American Water customers that experienced a COVID-19 related hardship and were unable to pay their water and/or wastewater bill at any point during this time period may be eligible for one-time assistance.

“West Virginia American Water has worked closely with the Public Service Commission, Consumer Advocate Division and Governor Justice’s team for several months to help bring together this CARES Act funded utility assistance program,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “We are very pleased that our customers can now receive much-needed assistance on their water and wastewater bills as they recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 shutdown.”

Funds for one-time utility assistance grants are limited and eligible customers are urged to apply quickly. West Virginia American Water customers that were unable to pay all or part of their water and/or wastewater bill during the period of March 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 will receive a personalized application via mail that must be verified and submitted to our partner, Dollar Energy Fund, for review and approval. Only those that receive an application in the mail from West Virginia American Water are eligible for funding. Customers that receive the application are encouraged to complete it as quickly as possible using the self-addressed stamped envelope enclosed in the packet, and applications must be submitted by close of business on Thursday, November 12. Following application review, the request will be submitted to the State of West Virginia for payment remittance directly to the utility on behalf of the customer. Customers will be responsible for submitting payment on any additional past due balance that is not covered by the utility assistance program in order to avoid late fees and/or service disconnection.

West Virginia American Water offers several customer assistance options for those that need help paying their bills. Customers may be eligible for installment plans, reduced rates and budget billing options on future payments. For more information on customer assistance programs, please visit our website for more information or call 1-800-685-8660.