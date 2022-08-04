West Virginia American Water awards over $19,000 to 21 fire departments across the state

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announced its 10th annual Firefighting Support Grant Program recipients. The company will award $19,788 in assistance to 21 fire departments and emergency management services within the company’s service area. The program covers many fire department expenses, including personal protective gear and communications equipment.

Grant recipients are selected through a rigorous screening and application review process. Recipients are chosen by a team of WV American Water employees. For more information and to see the complete list of 2022 Firefighting Support Grant Program recipients, visit https://www.amwater.com/press-room/press-releases/west-virginia/west-virginia-american-water-awards-over-19-000-to-local-fire-departments-across-the-state

