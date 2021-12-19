West Virginia Adult Education wins best float in local Christmas parade and spreads the word on the programs they offer

SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Adult Education took home the trophy for best float in the town of Sophia’s Christmas parade Saturday after a lot of hard work that went into it from the staff, along with a lot of competition at the parade.

And with the help from their first-time float being in the parade, Adult Education is hoping to get more of the word out about the many programs the school offers through their free education services.

“We offer customer service, computer essentials, Microsoft Office certifications,” says Lucy Lester, an Adult Education Instructor.

“Normally, you would have to pay hundreds if not thousands for these certifications, but we offer them free to the public, and we also offer their high school equivalency exam if they didn’t get to finish high school,” she says.

And the school is planning to make their float even bigger and better in Sophia’s Christmas parade next year.

If you’re looking to further your education as an adult and not sure where to start, West Virginia Adult Education just may offer the next steps you need to take to get there.

You can contact them at (800)642-2670, or by visiting WV Adult Ed on the web.

