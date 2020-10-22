Wells embracing highs of 2020 season

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Marshall freshman quarterback Grant Wells on how he has embraced his first two months as the Herd’s starting quarterback.

The Charleston native and George Washington High School alum has thrown for 859 yards and six touchdowns in Marshall’s four wins, while rushing for two scores as well. He was named Conference USA’s Offensive Player of the Week after the season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky, and was named on Wednesday to two national watch lists.

Wells admits the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have been unusual, but he notes the teamwork as a major reason for his and the team’s success.

Marshall returns to Huntington Saturday to host Florida Atlantic, their first game in more than a month.