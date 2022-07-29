Welded West Virginia sculpture unveiled at the Raleigh County Courthouse

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A new welded sculpture entitled ‘Raleigh County, West Virginia’ was unveiled at the courthouse Friday.

The Raleigh County Assessor and the county commission were joined by the sculpture’s creators, the faculty and staff at New River Community and Technical College, to hold the unveiling ceremony for it in the courthouse conference room.

“Today we are excited to share with you the metal sculpture that was designed by the Assessor’s Office, by Brian and Dave Holland, and from the New River Community and Technical College,” says Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver.

The sculpture was cut using a plasma cutter, a machine that slices through solid steel.

