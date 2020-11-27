Welch to offer socially distant pictures with Santa during Christmas Parade

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The City of Welch will be adding a wrinkle to one part of its Christmas Parade on December 4th.

From 4:00-8:00 p.m. there will be free pictures with Santa available, at a social distance. Rather than sitting on Santa’s lap, children will be able to take photos in a “Santa’s Workshop” display to maintain a safe distance.

“Every family that comes, each child will get their own individual picture with Santa,” said Welch Business Development Specialist Jason Grubb. “There’s no cost. Completely free. Come out and enjoy it. Again, with the CDC guidelines and the Governor’s guidelines, we’re trying to abide by everything we possibly can while maintaining a sense of normalcy for these children so they can really enjoy Santa.”

All toys and props will be sanitized between photos.