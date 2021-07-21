Welch students awarded $2,500 grant in “My Home Town is Cool” contest with West Virginia University

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – Four Welch students is awarded money to grow their business.

“The County Perk” coffee shop entered the “My Home Town is Cool” contest with West Virginia University to receive a $2,500 mini grant to improve its hometown. “The County Perk” is a coffee and baked goods food cart, inspired by the need for caffeine in the community.

“We were just sitting there talking about coffee and how we wanted some,” said “The County Perk” Founder Meredith Miller. “The only place that we could really go to get some good coffee was Sheetz in Princeton. So, we were like, ‘we need to fix this, we want coffee here.’ So, we started a coffee shop and that was our idea.”

Miller says down the road her and her group are hoping to rehabilitate a building in downtown Welch to expand their business.

