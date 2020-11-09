Welch Market to host celebration following Veteran’s Day Parade

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The Welch Market will be open this Wednesday in honor of Veteran’s Day.

The market is typically only open on weekends, but will have activities lined up following the Welch Veteran’s Day Parade. The market will have food, beverages and games immediately following the conclusion of the parade.

“It’s going to be a beautiful fall day here in Welch,” said Welch Market Worker Kris Blankenship. “You can be part of the oldest Veteran’s Day Parade in the United States. Been going on for well over 100 years. We’ll have the giant games set up for the kids so that you don’t have to come to the parade and just leave. You can come here, come up on top of the parking garage and play the giant games. Giant chess and checkers.”

More information on Wednesday’s activities can be found at welchmarket.net.