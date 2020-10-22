Welch Market hosting Halloween harvest festival

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The Welch Market is hosting a harvest festival Halloween market.

The events will include various prizes, including some substantial ones, for those who attend and participate. The big event will be a chili cookoff.

“We’re fortunate to have Tom Acosta, who’s an artist,” said Welch Market Owner Kris Blankenship. “I’ve seen his paintings for for thousands of dollars. He’s going to paint the trophy, and it’s going to be a trophy unlike anybody else has.”

There will be several other events throughout the weekend.

“I think there’s some other things going on,” said Welch Business Development Specialist Jason Grubb. “There’s an art contest. Art and photography, as well as a talent competition we’re going to host. There’s different cash prizes for each of those. The chili cook off is the big prize, the $250 prize.”

The festival will be open rain or shine, and there will be vendors on hand supporting new business in Welch.