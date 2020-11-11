Welch Market holds festival following Veteran’s Day Parade

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The Welch Market held a celebration today following the Veteran’s Day Parade.

There were various booths and vendors set up throughout the market to partake in the festivities.

“It’s a long running tradition in a town like Welch,” said Welch Market Employee Kris Blankenship. “But also, to be celebrating the veterans and what they’ve laid down for centuries for this country.”

One of the vendors on hand was the owner of “Created with Hope,” which supports children with medical needs.

“It’s a great parade,” said “Created with Hope” Owner Katlyn Hatfield. “It’s an honor to be able to be here today.”

For more information on “Created with Hope,” visit shopcreatedwithhope.com.