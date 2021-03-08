Welch cultural center fundraising for regional BBQ competition

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – A cultural center in Welch is helping the city prepare for the event of the summer.

Ahead of the regional Kansas City BBQ competition, the Jack Caffrey Center is hosting a cookbook fundraiser for the Welch community. Residents can submit unique recipes for a book that will be for sale in April.

“We’re hoping to add stories about the cook, or where the recipe came from,” said Welch Business Development Specialist Jason Grubb. “Little anecdotal things with it. So we’re really looking forward to that. We’re really hoping that the community comes out and supports it. Not only by buying the cookbook when it’s available, but providing us with the recipes.”

Contact the Caffrey Center for more information on how you can contribute to the fundraiser and the festival.