Weekend Storm Promises The Kitchen Sink

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): Following a dusting of snow Thursday morning, a Pacific storm will bring a potpourri of wintry weather.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s forecast:

TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Dry weather with more sunshine!

THURSDAY: A cold front will trigger flurries/snow showers that will add up to a dusting. Similar to the early week system, alleys, sidewalks and parking lots will be a little slippery.

FRIDAY: Bright sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Snow on south-facing slopes/in the sun will melt.

WEEKEND: Snow will develop early in the morning, change to sleet, then freezing rain and then rain before ending in the late afternoon. Snow amounts prior to the changeover will be 1-2″, except 3-4″ above 3,000 feet. The sleet/freezing rain will accumulate in trace amounts but will be enough to trigger slippery spots on snow-cleared/plowed secondary roads, alleys, parking lots, etc., but main roads are expected to stay wet.

NEXT WEEK: Gloomy with drizzle. Icy spots will likely melt, except in shaded areas on Monday. A moisture-logged storm will bring warmer air and rain on Tuesday.

