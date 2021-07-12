Week-long YMCA Summer Soccer Camp kicks off

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County athletes are honing in on their footwork in Beckley this week.

The YMCA of Southern West Virginia’s Summer Soccer Camp kicked off Monday at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex. The camp is broken up into two three-hour sessions each day this week, with boys and girls ages 7-16 of all skill levels taking part.

“Getting out here and participating for three hours really puts them through the paces,” said YMCA of Southern West Virginia Sports and Rec Director Jason Logan. “We really break it down. We work on the fundamentals of the game: dribbling, passing and shooting. Then, we have a competition a little bit later on in the week. Individual skill competition, as well as team competition.”

Both sessions of the camp will run through the rest of the week.

Related