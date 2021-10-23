Week 9 Football Scoreboard – October 22

#4 Independence 57, #5 Nicholas County 21 (Game of the Week)
#7 Bridgeport 42, #4 Princeton 7
#11 (AA) Liberty 46, #7 (A) James Monroe 12
Bluefield 41, Oak Hill 21
Meadow Bridge 34, Montcalm 0
Shady Spring 28, Ripley 14
PikeView 28, Wyoming East 12
Tug Valley 29, Westside 22
#10 Greenbrier East 56, Hampshire 6
#4 Mount View 54, Tolsia 0
#14 Greenbrier West 38, #11 Sherman 8
Midland Trail 41, Richwood 2
#12 George Washington 48, Woodrow Wilson 35
Pocahontas County 26, Summers County 20
Clay County 20, #16 River View 6
Sponsored Content