Week 9 Football Scoreboard – October 22

#4 Independence 57, #5 Nicholas County 21 (Game of the Week)

#7 Bridgeport 42, #4 Princeton 7

#11 (AA) Liberty 46, #7 (A) James Monroe 12

Bluefield 41, Oak Hill 21

Meadow Bridge 34, Montcalm 0

Shady Spring 28, Ripley 14

PikeView 28, Wyoming East 12

Tug Valley 29, Westside 22

#10 Greenbrier East 56, Hampshire 6

#4 Mount View 54, Tolsia 0

#14 Greenbrier West 38, #11 Sherman 8

Midland Trail 41, Richwood 2

#12 George Washington 48, Woodrow Wilson 35

Pocahontas County 26, Summers County 20

Clay County 20, #16 River View 6

