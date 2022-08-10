Weathered Ground Brewery to host five-year anniversary celebration event

COOL RIDGE, WV (WOAY) – The Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge, WV has been serving up some unique beers since 2017.

This Saturday, August 13 they plan to be host to a big five-year anniversary celebration.

And one thing the brewery does best is bring in live music from artists throughout the region, Saturday they plan on having a lot of it. Starting at noon, a total of five bands and artists expect to take the stage for the event, closing out with Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns at 8 p.m.

They also plan to be host to several local vendors, new specialty brews, and a live, crowd-interactive painting throughout the day.

The best part— there is no cover charge for the event, so it’s one you won’t want to miss.

You can visit the Weathered Ground on Facebook for more information.

