WEATHER UPDATE: Widespread Power Outages Expected Friday

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): A powerful Midwest storm system will initiate a fresh round of gusty winds that will knock out power to hundreds in southern West Virginia Friday.

HIGH WIND/POWER OUTAGE TIMELINE:

FRIDAY TO SATURDAY MORNING:

NOON: Power Outages will start to multiply around Noon as gusts reach 45-50 mph under increasing clouds.

NOON-3 PM: Gusts will hit their peak for the day at 60 mph above 2,000 feet and 45-50 mph in the river valleys west of the Greenbrier Valley. In the Greenbrier Valley, peak gusts will reach 40-45 mph. Power outages will rapidly increase with trees falling on power lines in several spots at elevations above 2,000 feet.

3 PM-11 PM: Rain showers expected and wind gusts will drop to 45 mph. About 0.50″ of rain expected with poor drainage spots (where water is still present from earlier week rain) seeing flooding. More power outages will occur.

11 PM Friday to Daybreak Saturday: A strong front will increase wind gusts to 50 mph. More power outages, downed trees and power lines expected.

SATURDAY AFTER DAYBREAK: Wind gusts of 35-40 mph expected through Noon (except 30-35 mph in the Greenbrier Valley), with winds backing off in the afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s forecast:

