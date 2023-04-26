Weather Update: Dust Off The Umbrella!

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The upcoming pattern favors putting a kibosh on both the brush fire and allergy season.

A southern Plains low pressure will produce rain starting around 7 p.m. Thursday into Friday morning. A couple of showers are likely on Saturday, but it won’t be a washout. This will be followed by steady rain on Sunday. There will be wet snow mixed in across the Alleghenies above 3,000 feet late Sunday night.

Early next week will be chilly and breezy with occasional rain showers and high elevation flurries.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill has the latest forecast here:

Below is the 7-Day Forecast and rainfall forecast for southern West Virginia:

Flooding is not expected since the rain intensity will be intermittent light to moderate and there will be sufficient dry breaks between the periods of steady rain through Sunday.

