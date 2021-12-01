‘We want to make sure that people are coming back’: West Virginia Navigator hosts sign up for Marketplace insurance plans

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia residents are taking advantage of free, in-person Health Insurance enrollment, or re-enrollment assistance.

West Virginia Navigator offered walk-in sign ups for Marketplace plans at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center for those not eligible for insurance through Medicare, Medicaid or employer-based insurance. This year, four out of every five who sign up will quality for a coverage plan at less than $10 per month and most high-income earners will qualify for lower-cost plans.

“In past years, the rates have gotten up pretty high and I think a lot of people were turned off,” said West Virginia Navigator Program Director Jeremy Smith. “But, the American Rescue Plan, back in April, made all of these plans more affordable. In most cases, these are the most affordable rates that we’ve ever seen if you get your health insurance on Healthcare.gov. So, we want to make sure that people are coming back and checking into the program.”

West Virginia Navigator will also be at the Princeton Recreation Center on Friday for sign up, with the annual enrollment period open until January 15th, 2022.

