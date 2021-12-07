‘We are going to be here for them’: Reclamation Recovery open in Beaver

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – “This has been a vision of mine that I’ve talked about for a long, long time.”

Reclamation Recovery Director Justin Rogers is still taking it all in. He’s spent two years building Reclamation Recovery from the ground up, offering a place for those dealing with addiction to go through the recovery process.

“We just want to focus, more importantly, on acclimating the person back into society itself,” Rogers said.

Rogers is still working hard to offer the complete experience for guests. Reclamation Recovery has comfortable bedrooms, a community area, counseling rooms and an outdoor recreation space for the maximum of 12 guests it can hold.

“I’ve helped establish and fill programs across the state,” Rogers said. “But, we really haven’t done anything here.”

Compass Counseling CEO Angie Martin is almost five years clean of an alcohol addiction. She can’t describe how much it means to her to offer a safe place for those working through addiction

“Anything that will help them obtain and maintain their sobriety, we are going to be here for them,” Martin said.

Reclamation Recovery is the only center in Raleigh County offering paths to recovery for multiple forms of addiction.

“After they’ve been here for 30 days, we want to get them set up with a bank account,” Martin said.

It also offers unique opportunities for its guests.

“It’s very important, so we can focus on the individual,” Rogers said.

