Warner Reports 1,234 New WV Business Registrations for October 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,234 new businesses statewide in October 2020, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Roane County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of 12 new businesses, a 2.37% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Pleasants, Boone, Tucker and Lincoln counties also had notable growth during the month.

The number of business entities in Pleasants County grew from 215 to 220 in October 2020, with Boone County business entities increasing from 512 to 523. Tucker County experienced an increase in new business registrations from 472 to 481, and Lincoln County went from 321 to 327 for the month.

“Despite the challenges our business owners and entrepreneurs are still facing due to the pandemic, West Virginia continues to see steady growth,” Warner said. “The WV One Stop Business Center is dedicated to providing West Virginia business owners with a simple and efficient registration process.”

West Virginia saw a 9.1% growth in business registrations in the previous 12-month period, from Nov. 1, 2019, to Oct. 31, 2020. Summers County led the increase with 22.91% growth. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

BUSINESS & LICENSING SERVICES

While all Secretary of State offices are currently closed for in-person public services, staff continues to perform and process all Business & Licensing requests.

In early October, the office announced its new online Enterprise Registration & Licensing System, which allows for 24-hour access to online services for registration and filings relating to Notaries, Charitable Organizations, Professional Fundraisers, Private Investigators, Marriage Celebrants, Athlete Agents, Scrap Metal Dealers, Trademarks and Apostilles.

Nearly all business filings can still be completed online through the business portal at Business4WV.gov.

For immediate assistance, contact the Business & Licensing Division at 304-558-8000.