Warner releases weekly voter participation data for Nov. 3 general election

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Today, Nov. 3, is Election Day in West Virginia and Secretary of State Mac Warner issued a weekly update on statewide voter participation as well as reminders for voters planning to cast their ballots.

Data as of the close of business Nov. 2, 2020:

Statewide absentee ballots requested: 153,509

Statewide absentee ballots cast: 141,233

Statewide early voting total: 253,243

Registered voters: 1,268,460

Today, Nov. 3, is Election Day in West Virginia

Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. in West Virginia. Voters may find their precinct and any changes made to their polling location at GoVoteWV.com

Last Day to Postmark an Absentee Ballot

The deadline to hand-deliver absentee ballots has passed. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 3, and received in time for canvass, Nov. 9, to count.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot but would like to vote in-person instead may take their absentee ballot with them to the polls or they will be issued a provisional ballot. If a person has already voted absentee, they may not vote in person.

Where to Find West Virginia Election Results

Unofficial election night results will be available on the Secretary of State’s Election Night Reporting site as they are reported by the counties.