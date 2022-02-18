Walls, Barnett make college decisions

CLEAR FORK, WV & SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Two Southern West Virginia student-athletes signed letters of intent Thursday to continue playing their respective sports in college.

Westside’s Tanner Walls will golf at Bluefield University, with plans to major in business management. As a freshman, he was a state golf champion with the Renegades, and enjoyed individual success last summer as the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour champion and Player of the Year. Walls is grateful to his family & friends for their support, along with former Westside golf standouts Colin Bowles, Caleb Cook, and Dawson Browning.

Shady Spring’s Olivia Barnett will stay in Raleigh County, as she will play softball at WVU Tech. Barnett, who is leaning toward a double major of biology & chemistry, was a Class AA All-State First Team infielder in 2021, and has excelled in multiple sports at Shady Spring; she was part of the volleyball team’s Class AA state runner-up finish in 2019. Both Walls and Barnett say staying close to home played a significant role in their decisions.

