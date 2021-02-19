Volunteers needed for Save a Life Day

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Fayette Prevention Coalition is set to host its 2021 “Save a Life Day” event and the coalition is looking for volunteers.

For Save a Life Day, volunteers will help set up tables at 5 different locations across Fayette County and provide free Narcan and demonstrate how to use it to the public. Narcan will be distributed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m on May 1st.

“In order for anyone to find recovery or live a better life they have to be alive. That’s the first goal of this is just stop burying our citizens,” Destini Williams with Fayette Prevention Coalition said.

If you would like to volunteer, visit the Fayette Prevention Coalition Facebook page to sign up.