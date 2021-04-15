VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT BECKLEY VACCINE CLINIC

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR LUNCH SUPPORT FOR FRIDAY, APRIL 16th. Please share this info with anyone you know that might be available to help!

————————

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: April 16, 22, 30 / We need 25 volunteers each day.



Watch our facebook LIVE video at the vaccine event



EMAIL: chamber@brccc.com to let us know if you can help.



Along with the exciting news that vaccines are being distributed to our local events in greater quantities comes the need for more volunteers to help get patients through the line more efficiently. Sign-Up Today!

OTHER SUGGESTION FOR INVOLVEMENT PROVIDE LUNCH / WARM REFRESHMENTS/ WATER FOR VOLUNTEERS

Coffee, Hot Chocolate, Water, Doughnuts, Pizza, Sandwiches, etc.

a good way to say “We sincerely thank you for your service and your partnership” in working together as one team to provide the vaccination event to our community.

Contact BRCCC to discuss details at 304-252-7328



