Visually impaired driving activity highlights second day of the Beckley Police Department’s Junior Police and Leadership activity

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – You may be looking at the future of law enforcement.

The Beckley Police Department hosting kids ages 11-14 at its Junior Police and Leadership academy this week.

“Just kind of put them through some scenarios and real life situations,” said Beckley Police Department Sergeant Jamie Wilhite. “Kind of help to explain what it is we do on a day-to-day basis.”

For those attending, it’s an education in law enforcement. A chance to learn a little bit about what goes into serving the public.

“We’ve done violence learning,” said Junior Police Academy Attendee Shyloh Mack. “We’ve learned about how people can be abused.”

One of the most important activities of the week is the students are driving with impaired goggles on. To learn the importance of not driving while intoxicated.

“You don’t really know what’s happening around you,” said Junior Police Academy Attendee Pierce Farthing. “So, whenever you’re driving and stuff, you don’t pay attention to those things.”

The impaired driving demonstration is the fan favorite so far, but it’s far from the only thing Mack and Farthing have enjoyed this week.

“We had a 911 answerer come in and let us answer questions,” Farthing said.

The Junior Police and Leadership academy will continue through the end of this week. There will be another session June 28th – July 2nd.

“It’s really fun,” Mack said. “If there’s one next year, everybody should come.”

