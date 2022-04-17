Virginia Tech holds first spring game under Brent Pry

BLACKSBURG, VA (video courtesy WSET) – It was just over four months ago that Brent Pry was named Virginia Tech’s new head football coach, and Saturday marked his first spring game overseeing the Hokies program.

Players were split into Maroon and White teams at Lane Stadium, with the Maroon team going on to win 26-10.

Among those who stood out on the field was Charleston native and former Marshall quarterback Grant Wells, who threw two touchdown passes for the Maroon team. Although he acknowledged Wells had a great day Saturday, Pry says he will wait until fall camp to name a starting quarterback.

Virginia Tech opens the 2022 season September 2 at Old Dominion. Both West Virginia and Marshall have their spring games scheduled for next Saturday, April 23.

