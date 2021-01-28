Virginia Tech announces 2021 football schedule

WOAY – Virginia Tech announced its 2021 football schedule on Thursday, with plans for seven home games among the 12 matchups this fall.

The Hokies will open the season Thursday, September 2 or Friday, September 3 in Blacksburg against North Carolina, before a home game September 11 with Middle Tennessee. They will travel to West Virginia the following week to renew the Black Diamond Trophy rivalry.

Among the notable home games is a matchup with Notre Dame on October 9, along with a Syracuse game October 23. It will be only the second time the Hokies and Orange have played since Syracuse joined the ACC.

Four of Virginia Tech’s last five games will be on the road, including November 27 at Virginia. The full schedule is listed below.

September 2 or 3 – vs. North Carolina

September 11 – vs. Middle Tennessee State

September 18 – at West Virginia

September 25 – vs. Richmond

October 9 – vs. Notre Dame

October 16 – vs. Pittsburgh

October 23 – vs. Syracuse

October 30 – at Georgia Tech

November 5 – at Boston College

November 13 – vs. Duke

November 20 – at Miami (FL)

November 27 – at Virginia