Virginia Tech announces 2021 football schedule

WOAY – Virginia Tech announced its 2021 football schedule on Thursday, with plans for seven home games among the 12 matchups this fall.
The Hokies will open the season Thursday, September 2 or Friday, September 3 in Blacksburg against North Carolina, before a home game September 11 with Middle Tennessee. They will travel to West Virginia the following week to renew the Black Diamond Trophy rivalry.
Among the notable home games is a matchup with Notre Dame on October 9, along with a Syracuse game October 23. It will be only the second time the Hokies and Orange have played since Syracuse joined the ACC.
Four of Virginia Tech’s last five games will be on the road, including November 27 at Virginia. The full schedule is listed below.
September 2 or 3 – vs. North Carolina
September 11 – vs. Middle Tennessee State
September 18 – at West Virginia
September 25 – vs. Richmond
October 9 – vs. Notre Dame
October 16 – vs. Pittsburgh
October 23 – vs. Syracuse
October 30 – at Georgia Tech
November 5 – at Boston College
November 13 – vs. Duke
November 20 – at Miami (FL)
November 27 – at Virginia