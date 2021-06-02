Virginia State Police investigating multi-vehicle crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash involving multiple vehicles in Tazewell County.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash in the 9200 block of Governor G.C. Peery Highway in Tazewell County around 4:00 on Monday afternoon.

Police say at least four vehicles collided with one another in the eastbound lanes and one driver is being treated for serious injuries at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

