Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Tawewell County

Tazewell County, VA (WOAY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred Sunday night. Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 637 one mile north of Route 631.

A 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling on Route 637 when it entered a curve, running off the right side of the road, striking an embankment, and overturning. The driver, Lindsey dee Jr., 35, died on the scene. Police report he was not wearing a seat belt. Virginia State Police is further investigating the incident.

