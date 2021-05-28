Virginia State Police investigates single-vehicle crash in Tazewell County

By
Shakeria Hawkins
-
TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Tazewell County.
The crash occurred at 12:16 p.m. on Thursday, May 27 in the 34,100 block of Governor G.C. Peery Highway.

A 2015 Honda Civic was traveling west on Rt. 460 when it ran off the right side of the highway into a ditch. The vehicle continued and struck a utility pole and a culvert, and then overturned.

The driver, Mark C. Dillow, 60, of North Tazewell, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt and is charged with DUI.
The passenger, Cynthia H. Dillow, 58, of North Tazewell, died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.
The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
