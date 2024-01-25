Virginia man sentenced for battery of Oak Hill woman, child

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in jail after attacking a woman and a child in Oak Hill last year.

Christopher Stephens, who is from Newcastle, Virginia, was arrested last April by Oak Hill police officers responding to a domestic violence call.

The victim told officers that Stephens attacked her and a child in the home during a fight over a debit card.

The woman said she was hit and strangled, and that Stephens also hit the child.

Stephens pled guilty in November.

Related