Virginia Department of Forestry warns individuals to not move their firewood to limit the spread of invasive species

Charlottesville, VA (WOAY) – As temperatures cool, residents use firewood to keep themselves and their families warm. The Virginia Department of Forestry advises individuals not to move their firewood to avoid spreading pests.

Moving firewood can also easily transport destructive forest and agricultural species from one place to another.

Invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian longhorned beetle, and spotted lanternfly often hitchhike on firewood, destroying crops, trees, and sometimes entire forests.

It is difficult to determine if firewood is infested, so residents should buy firewood where they plan to burn it.

By sourcing firewood locally, individuals are protecting agriculture while supporting local economies.

To find local firewood dealers across Virginia, visit Firewoodscout.org.

For more information on invasive insects in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services website.

For more information about protecting trees from tree-killing insects, visit https://www.dontmovefirewood.org/.

