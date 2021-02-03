Vicars resigns as Summers County head coach

WOAY – Chris Vicars has resigned as Summers County football head coach, following four seasons in charge of the Bobcats. He posted on Facebook Wednesday that he’s planning to spend more time with his family and focus on as role as Summers Middle School assistant principal.

Vicars took charge of the program ahead of the 2017 season, as the Bobcats reached the Class A semifinals that year and returned to the postseason in 2018. Summers County won 23 total games over the past four seasons.

Vicars had previously been the head football coach at Independence from 2013-16, then resigned to become the assistant principal at Summers Middle School. At the time, he was not planning on immediately returning to coaching, but when then-Bobcats head coach Nathan Tanner left for Martinsville High School in Virginia, Vicars was ultimately named Summers County’s new head coach.

“I would certainly like to thank everyone that helped make our program so successful over the past 4 years,” Vicars said in a statement. “We certainly could not have had the success that we were able to have without the many coaches, parents, grandparents, and community members that had had such an impact over the years. I would also like to thank the administration of Summers County High School and the Summers County School system as they have allowed me to continue to do something that I have loved most of my life.”

Vicars will continue as assistant principal at Summers Middle School.