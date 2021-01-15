Veterans Upward Bound encourages veterans to utilize program

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – For those who have served our country in uniform can get free advice on managing the next phase of their education.

Veterans Upward Bound is designed to motivate and assist veterans academically and help veterans develop other skills necessary to succeed in college. Counselor Curtis Pauley said since the pandemic, the program has seen a decrease in veterans and would like to remind everyone the program is still open.

“We are still around, we have counselors in the Martinsburg, Morgantown, Huntington/Charleston and Summersville, Lewisburg and Beckley area,” said Pauley.

For more information, click here.