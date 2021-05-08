Veterans Museum celebrates an important day in history

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Veterans Museum in Beckley had set up a living history encampment to acknowledge and celebrate the 76th anniversary of VE Day, or Victory in Europe over Germany that helped lead to the end of World War II.

Germany’s surrender inspired a celebration around the world and is an important part of history that should still be acknowledged and celebrated today.

“Everybody should remember their history and we all definitely need to remember where we come from,” says Patrick Parker, the museum curator. “I think they need to touch more on history in school because if they do that, then people might start remembering these other events that really made an impact.”

The museum plans to hold more of these living history events and is now open for tours Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

