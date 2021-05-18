Veteran’s Food Table holds ribbon cutting in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Veteran’s Food Table is expanding to Beckley.

Mountaineer Food Bank is partnering with the Veteran’s Food Table to provide food to veterans in and around Beckley. The new office is located inside the Soldiers Memorial Building.

“We have a pilot program in three cities in West Virginia where we want to expand a program out to assist our veterans,” said Head of the Beckley Veteran’s Food Table Steve Tanner. “We have a number of veterans that are in a poverty-like condition. They have concerns about having enough food to eat. Our mission is to make sure that every veteran is taken care of and they have food on their table.”

With a Beckley location established, Tanner is hopeful that the Veteran’s Food Table will soon be able to expand to other areas.

