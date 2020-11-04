Veterans’ Day salute planned for next week

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Next wee, Fayette County will celebrate Veterans’ Day with an outdoor salute.

Event organizers encourage those who plan to attend to wear masks and practice social distancing. Fayette County Parks and Recreation plan to hold the event rain or shine.

“If it’s raining, we can definitely wear our raincoats and umbrellas when you consider the service that our veterans have given to our country,” said Fayetteville mayor Sharon Cruikshank. “They were either getting wet snowed on, so they had to bear unbearable conditions for us. The least we can do is do that for a few minutes for them.”

The Veterans’ Day salute is at 12:15 p.m. next Wednesday at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building.

