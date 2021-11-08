Veteran’s Day Celebration

CEDAR BLUFF, VA (WOAY) Southwest Virginia Community College celebrating Veteran’s Day.

VFW Post 9640 will be on campus to observe military rites, including changing of the flag, blessing of the flag, presentation of colors, and presentation of the wreath.

A Veteran will also speak about the meaning of Veteran’s Day, followed by a 21-Gun Volley and Taps. The short but powerful celebration is expected to last around 20 minutes. We hope you will join us as we honor our Veterans.

What: Veterans Day Ceremony

When: Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.

Where: Southwest Virginia Community College

635 Community College Road, Cedar Bluff, VA 24609

(at the flagpole between Buchanan Hall and Tazewell Hall)

