Verdict reached in ongoing trial for 8-year-old Raylee Browning

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The week-long continued trial for 8-year-old Raylee Browning officially came to a close yesterday on the evening of Monday, June 13, 2022.

The jury found Browning’s father, Marty Browning Jr., his wife Julie Browning, and her sister Sherie Titchenell guilty of child neglect resulting in death. They were all three found not guilty of the death of a child by child abuse. The jurors said that neglect of the child is what led to her death.

A sentencing date is set for August 8, 2022, at 9 a.m.

